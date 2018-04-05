Smartlink Network Systems surges 15% as board mulls share buyback proposal

-
ALSO READUnichem Labs falls 9% as stock trades ex-share buyback Vakrangee up 5% as board approves capital allocation for buyback, dividend BSE falls 5% as board approves share buyback via open market Akzo Nobel India gains 6% on share buyback plan 3 companies to consider share buyback today; six cos get nod in a month
-
The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple folds with a combined 254,074 equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 09:27 am.
“A meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on April 07, 2018 to consider the proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 of the Company,” Smartlink Network Systems said in a regulatory filing.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).
In past one year, Smartlink Network Systems had underperformed the market by falling 10% as compared to 10% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU