Smartlink Network Systems surges 15% as board mulls share buyback proposal

Shares of have surged 15% to Rs 103 per share on the in early morning trade on Thursday after the networking equipment firm said that its board will meet on Saturday, April 7, 2018 to consider the proposal.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple folds with a combined 254,074 equity shares changed hands on the and till 09:27 am.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on April 07, 2018 to consider the proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 of the Company,” said in a regulatory filing.

The primary objective of a programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).

In past one year, had underperformed the market by falling 10% as compared to 10% rise in the S&P Sensex till Wednesday.