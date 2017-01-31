Steel minister wants JPC to be more representative

Union Steel
Minister Birender Singh
has asked the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) to expand its board to include representatives from hitherto unrepresented segments such as stainless steel, scrap and sponge iron.
Set up in 1964, the JPC
is officially empowered by the ministry to collect data on the iron and steel
industry. The aim is to give a sense of the demand-supply pattern. This is used in formulating guidelines for production, pricing and distribution.
“The secondary steel
industry now forms more than 50 percent of the entire sector and, hence, it is important to have their representation at the board level,” said the minister at the recent 25th Consumers Council meet. There are a little over 2,000 units in the secondary steel
industry, mainly micro, small and medium enterprises.
Currently, the board of JPC
comprises seven members that include representatives only from integrated producers, such as state-owned Steel
Authority of India, Tata Steel
and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.
“We are yet to get any official letter from the ministry to expand the board and so no work has begun on this. It is still at the discussion level at the ministry,” said an official with the JPC, on condition of anonymity.
JPC
underwent a transformation in 1992. After the industry was deregulated, it remoulded itself into a facilitator, focusing on offering a comprehensive data bank on the sector.
India is the largest producer of sponge iron and the third largest consumer of finished steel
in the world. This industry constitutes around two per cent of gross domestic product.
Over recent quarters, the domestic industry has been going through a rough phase, with cheap imports from China, Japan and South Korea. Some relief came from the government through imposition of a minimum import price and safeguard duty, among others.
Unrepresented segments get attention
Birender Singh
(pictured) has asked the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to include representatives from segments like stainless steel, scrap and sponge iron.
Set up in 1964, JPC
is empowered by the steel
ministry to collect data on iron and steel
industry to gauge demand-supply situation.
Data are used in formulating guidelines for production, pricing and distribution.
The secondary steel
industry forms more than 50 per cent of the sector and, hence, it is important to have their representation at the board level.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU