Sterlite Technologies surges 10% post Rs 35 billion advance purchase order

has surged 10% to Rs 379 on the in early morning trade after the company announced that it has been awarded a Rs 35 billion advance purchase order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy’s “The company is to build Next Gen for the The Rs 35 billion system integration project will enable the with a digital at par with the most advanced naval forces globally,” said in a press release. The scope requires Sterlite Tech to design, build and manage the for over a decade through its system integration capabilities. Unparalleled in scope and size, the project includes the creation of a high-capacity IP-MPLS (Internet Protocol - Multi Protocol Label Switching) network.

Once completed, it will link multiple Indian naval sites and India-administered islands, it added. At 09:54 am; the stock was trading 6% higher at Rs 365, as compared to 0.55% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined 2.23 million shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.