Tejas Networks makes quiet debut, lists at issue price of Rs 257

-
ALSO READTejas Networks to launch Rs 777-crore IPO next week Tejas Networks IPO gets lukewarm response; oversubscribed just 1.9 times Tejas Networks: Strong growth prospects, premium valuations IPO bonanza worth more than Rs 5,300 cr in June Tejas IPO will offer exits to Desh Deshpande, Mayfield, Intel Capital
-
At 10:04 am; the stock was trading 1% higher at Rs 260 on NSE against its issue price after hitting a high of Rs 264 in intra-day trade. On BSE, it hit a high of Rs 266 in intra-day trade so far.
A combined 5.08 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
The company's initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 1.88 times, with qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion getting oversubscribed 2.16 times, non institutional investors 48% and retail investors 3.10 times. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 250-257 per share and was open for bidding from June 14-16.
Tejas Networks is an optical & data networking products Company that designs, develops & sells high-performance and cost-competitive products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utility companies, defence companies and government entities.
The products are used to build high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data & video traffic from fixed line, mobile & broadband networks over optical fibre. Currently domestic business contributes 65% of the revenues.
The key clientele for Tejas includes BBNL, BSNL, PGCIL, RailTel, Airtel, Idea and Aircel. It also has an international clientele base in the form of OEMs such as Ciena, NEC and Sacofa (direct). In FY17, top five clients have contributed 58.2% to the revenues.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU