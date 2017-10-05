These 18 stocks from BSE Smallcap index up between 10% and 20%

Gravita India, Ramky Infrastructure, D-Link (India), Ashapura Minechem, Tinplate Company of India, TVS Electronics, Walchandnagar Industries and Jai Corp were among 18 stocks from the small-cap index that rallied between 10% and 20% on the BSE in otherwise range-bound market.At 2:48 pm, the S&P BSE Small-cap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1% as compared to 0.09% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.surged 19% to Rs 157, also its 52-week high on BSE in intra-day trade, on back of an over five-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 4.14 million shares of the company changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.On Tuesday, October 3, said that it has been allotted the status of an authorised economic operator-T2 under a major programme undertaken by the customs and excise departments. The authorised economic operator plan works under the World Customs Organisation's (WCO) SAFE framework of standards to secure and facilitate global trade.too hit a 52-week high of Rs 130, up 20% on BSE in intra-day trade. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple fold with a combined 5.35 million shares changed hands on both the exchanges.The board of directors of construction & engineering company last week had approved preferential issue of 12 million convertible equity warrants to promoter and non-promoter.Dilip Buildcon surged 11% to Rs 693, also its record high on BSE. The company, one of India’s largest road EPC contractors, sits on Rs 15,600 crore order book (whopping around 3.1x of FY17 revenues) providing great revenue visibility.IIFL Wealth Management initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating for a target price of Rs 795.