Titan Company shares hit record high of Rs 950 per share

Shares of have moved higher to their of Rs 950 per share, up 6% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after nearly 1% of total equity of the company changed hands in today’s trade so far.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 938 recorded on January 9, 2018 in intra-day trade. Till 02:52 pm; a combined 5.76 million shares or 0.65% of total equity of Tata Group Company changed hands on the and IISL, the index provider for National Stock Exchange(NSE), has included along with Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries in the index with effect from April 2, 2018. In a press release on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 the index provider said the three companies were being added as a substitute for Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma and Bosch who will cease to be a part of the index.