Titan Company shares hit record high of Rs 950 per share

Global stocks bounce back from 6 week low on report of US-China trade talk
The stock hit a new high of Rs 950, up 6%, surpassed its previous high of Rs 938 recorded on January 9, 2018 in intra-day trade on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Titan Company have moved higher to their record high of Rs 950 per share, up 6% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after nearly 1% of total equity of the company changed hands in today’s trade so far.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 938 recorded on January 9, 2018 in intra-day trade. Till 02:52 pm; a combined 5.76 million shares or 0.65% of total equity of Tata Group Company changed hands on the BSE and NSE. IISL, the index provider for National Stock Exchange(NSE), has included Titan Company along with Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries in the Nifty 50 index with effect from April 2, 2018. In a press release on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 the index provider said the three companies were being added as a substitute for Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma and Bosch who will cease to be a part of the index.

First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 15:07 IST

