Titan Company shares hit record high of Rs 950 per share

-
ALSO READMarkets end at record closing high; Nifty hits 10,500, ends lower Markets end flat; Sensex hits fresh closing high, Nifty closes at 10,451 Indices end at record closing high; Nifty settles Oct expiry above 10,300 Nifty ends below 10,450 after hitting record high, snaps four-day rally Markets end at record high, Nifty above 11,100 as FY19 GDP seen at 7-7.5%
-
Shares of Titan Company have moved higher to their record high of Rs 950 per share, up 6% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after nearly 1% of total equity of the company changed hands in today’s trade so far.
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 938 recorded on January 9, 2018 in intra-day trade. Till 02:52 pm; a combined 5.76 million shares or 0.65% of total equity of Tata Group Company changed hands on the BSE and NSE. IISL, the index provider for National Stock Exchange(NSE), has included Titan Company along with Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries in the Nifty 50 index with effect from April 2, 2018. In a press release on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 the index provider said the three companies were being added as a substitute for Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma and Bosch who will cease to be a part of the index.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU