Trading ban to be lifted by Sebi if firms prove credentials

Two days after suspending trading in 331 listed shell companies, (Sebi) ordered stock exchanges to verify their credentials and fundamentals. In a letter to the exchanges on Wednesday, the hinted if a company’s business model appears satisfactory, the trading ban could be revoked.

The move comes after faced widespread criticism from various quarters for classifying some of these entities as shell companies on Monday. The market value of at least 10 companies on the list is over Rs 200 crore each. Also 161 of these companies were active in trading, with over 2.7 million public shareholders. had directed exchanges to impose stringent trading curbs on these companies by putting them in the Stage VI of the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM). The companies were identified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), with the help of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the income-tax department (I-T).

Three of these companies — Prakash Industries, Parsvnath Developers and J Kumar Infraprojects — also moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against Sebi’s order. They sought a stay on trading restrictions and claimed Sebi’s directives were “arbitrary and unreasonable”. During the hearing on Wednesday, the asked the to explain under which law or regulation had the action been taken? “Natural justice should have been followed before action was taken,” the panel observed.

argued it had not concluded the companies are and the action had been taken based on a list.

Legal expert said should be careful while passing such orders, as it could have a wide impact. “Decisions that can have wide-ranging implications need to be carefully taken. There may be many companies on this list that are indeed shell companies, but that cannot justify mistreating even one well-functioning company,” said Somasekhar Sundaresan, an independent lawyer.

Further, the appellate asked the counsel when it had received the communication and whether it was brought to the notice of chairman or any board member. The tribunal also asked what steps had taken after MCA's letter.

Meanwhile, the counsel questioned maintainability of the appeal stating that it was an administrative order and hence, was not admissible. argued it had not concluded that the companies were

asked to give a hearing opportunity to the three companies, failing which the tribunal would resume hearing. Sources said was likely to offer a personal hearing to some of these companies on Thursday.

The regulator’s surveillance department has directed stock exchanges to seek the auditor’s certificate from the companies, with a long list of disclosures. These include annual income-tax returns for three years and description of pending tax disputes, if any. Companies also need to provide status reports on compliance with the Companies Act and Sebi’s listing regulations.

Besides, the companies will also have to give a framework of their business models — whether or not it was doing well. They would have to disclose loan defaults or if they had been declared as a non-performing asset (NPA). They would also need to furnish bank statements for the past one year, both for active or dormant accounts, as well as the annual returns of the past three years.

Bourses have been asked to verify the auditor’s certificates and the documents provided by the companies. in the letter, accessed by Business Standard, said the exchanges will have to give a hearing to the companies concerned and submit a report.

The also asked exchanges to submit the status report of the brokers and their respective clients (investors).

has instructed exchanges to ask brokers to check the credentials of their clients (investors). “In case the credentials of the client is not found satisfactory then their unique client code (UCC) should be temporarily disabled by the exchanges,” it said in the letter.

The National Stock Exchange, where 48 of the 331 companies are listed, said that it has already commenced the process of collecting information and would report to once the exercise is completed.

On the other hand, the government also indicated that some of the companies might soon resume trading. “We expect about a dozen companies might be allowed to resume trading within a week,” said a finance ministry official. Action against the identified companies was taken after a spike in trade was found during demonetisation, he added.

“Many have been found to be violating the income-tax rules. These companies, however, will be given a chance to prove their position,” said the official.