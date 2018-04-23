Unichem Labs up 9% as USFDA completes Ghaziabad plant with no observations

-
ALSO READUnichem Labs falls 9% as stock trades ex-share buyback Unichem Laboratories to now focus on markets abroad Alkem Labs dips 11% as USFDA issues 13 observations for Daman facility Unichem Labs hits record high; stock soars 30% in one week Unichem Lab near record high on talks of Torrent Pharma eyeing domestic biz
-
“The Company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from 16/04/2018 to 20/04/2018,” Unichem Labs said in a regulatory filing.
The Inspection concluded with zero observations. This inspection also covered one of the first to file molecules, it added.
At 09:18 am; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 280 as compared to 0.14% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 139,746 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU