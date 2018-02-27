UPI-based system mulled for retail investors in IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering introducing a UPI-based payment system for retail investors in initial public offerings (IPOs), a move that will help do away with cheque payments and reduce the time taken between the closing of an IPO and listing of the security to just three days.

Sources in the know said Sebi and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages the UPI (unified payments interface) protocol, were studying the feasibility of the proposal. Initial feedback received by the market regulator from stakeholders was that the ...