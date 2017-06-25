GST and macroeconomic question marks

Many years ago, Satish Gujral painted a famous portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru with his hands enmeshed in red tape. As the goods and services tax (GST) rolls out next week, some contemporary artist might want to update that, replacing Nehru with an image of the politician who currently occupies the same position. India Inc is only just beginning to realise the full dimensions of the red tape the GST will entail. It is epic. Corporates operating across India will need to file literally hundreds of tax returns every year across multiple registration points. The volume of paperwork may ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?