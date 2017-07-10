GST: Making sense of the changes in the Legal Metrology rules

Last week the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. A look at the key changes and what they mean for businesses Manufacturers/packers/ importers of pre-packaged commodity allowed to declare changed retail sale price due to imposition of the GST Unsold stock as on July 1, 2017 for a period of three months (July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017) allowed to revise retail sale price (RSP) by including the increased amount of tax The revised RSP can be made by way of stamping or ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?