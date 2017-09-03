How opaque MCLR allows looting of borrowers

In my two previous pieces, I explained how banks are looting home loan borrowers under the benign gaze of the regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In this piece I will try to paint how big the loot is, and how flawed the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) structure is. For this piece, I encouraged Shirniwas Marathe, a retired banker who has gone into the depths of the issue of home loans, to do some calculations. He has come up with some stunning numbers to indicate the extent of overcharging going on under the overall floating rate system, even though banks ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?