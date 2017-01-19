Indrajit Gupta: The challenges before Chandra

On January 12, the proverbial white smoke emanated from the chimneys of Bombay House, the seat of power at the Tata group, almost six weeks ahead of schedule. The hurry was understandable. The undignified mess sparked off by Cyrus Mistry’s abrupt sacking had impacted morale and taken the sheen off the Tata group. A new chairman, a quintessential insider, is expected to heal the wounds and bring the focus back on business. So what can one expect from one of the most keenly watched leadership transitions in recent times? First, much would depend on how the chairman of ...