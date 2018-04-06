Inflation cheer: RBI paints a rosy picture of the economy

As was widely expected, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rates on hold on Thursday, but projected a fairly dovish outlook on inflation and growth — something that sharply contrasts with the hawkish tone till about February when the last policy review was undertaken.

Complementing the softer inflation outlook was the cheerful expectation on growth — gross domestic product is expected to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018-19 because of “several factors that are expected to accelerate the pace of activity”. Both the ...