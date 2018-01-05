It's 2018 and into the bin the Aadhaar must go

Happy new year! The new year is traditionally our chance to reflect soberly on what a big pile of doo-doo the previous year was.

It’s a chance to admit that we stepped in poo, and there’s nothing to do but to hose off our shoes, and resolve to step more carefully in the future. Without the forgiveness of a fresh start we’d just have to keep congratulating ourselves on how clean our feet are while clutching handkerchiefs to our noses, which flies in the face of fact and only prolongs the stench, all because we have too much pride to admit that we misstepped, and not enough ...