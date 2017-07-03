It took 3 decades and many hands

The new goods and services tax (GST) regime is the culmination of a process that began in 1985, with the introduction of the Modvat (Modified Value Added Tax) scheme for a few items by V P Singh, the then finance minister (FM). Prior to that, a scheme of set-off was available in a very restricted way. The Modvat provisions for credit were part of the central excise rules. In 1994, the capital goods credit scheme was introduced by Manmohan Singh, the then FM. He also started the process of levying service tax, on three services, the same year. Over a period, the Modvat ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?