'Modysseus' papering over India's cracks

A visitor to India would be bewildered. Political rhetoric from the government and the Opposition is harsh in tone and lacking in content. False, loud arguments are made about how much damage has been done in the past 12 months. To an outsider, India seems as disconnected from reality as Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Donald Trump’s America, or Brexit Britain. It is not Xi Jinping’s China. India seems trapped between two appalling choices: NaMo the dictator and RaGa the puppy. So, like Odysseus, it is navigating between Scylla and Charybdis. Economically, India has ...