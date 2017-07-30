Opposite view

With reference to the editorial, “Privacy
by choice” (July 28), there is an imminent need for a clear stand by the government on the issue of citizens’ right to privacy.
It’s strange that the Attorney General thought it wise to express polar opposite views in two different cases in the Supreme Court
on whether right to privacy
is a fundamental right.
He tried to justify his inconsistent stand by arguing that “even if it (right to privacy) is assumed to be a fundamental right, it is multifaceted”. Can he take such a polar opposite stand to “suit” the government, more so when the matter is being considered actively by the Supreme Court?
I endorse the editorial’s observation that the state is “overreaching” its authority by making Aadhaar
mandatory for filing tax returns. The top court has already ruled that Aadhaar
should not be compulsory for any purpose other than when the government is offering special benefits under its various welfare schemes.
The government shows scant respect for that ruling and has been trying to “universalise” the use of Aadhaar
among citizens. Why such a haste? The government should wait for the final outcome of the petition concerning the right to privacy
of citizens, which is being heard by a bench of the Supreme Court.
S Kumar New Delhi
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU