P-notes: Killing them softly

During the raging bull market of 2007, 50 cents on every dollar of foreign investment in domestic stocks came through offshore derivative instruments (ODIs), popularly known as participatory notes (p-notes), an instrument that allows a foreign entity to take exposure to the Indian markets without having to register with the local authorities. Typically, a vehicle that funnels billions of dollars into the Indian economy should be revered by policymakers but the opposite is true for p-notes. Their opaque nature has always stoked fears of misuse and given them a dubious name. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?