Sustaining winning streaks: What you can learn from Virat Kohli's team

Like many other avid cricket fans, I’ve been closely watching the Indian cricket team’s run in South Africa. And I believe their standout performance offers some useful insights to any business enterprise that’s looking to create well-knit, high-performance teams that are able to sustain their performance over a long period.

After losing the first two Tests, the side has risen like the phoenix from the ashes to dominate the rest of the tour, starting with its famous win in the third Test. The one-day series was completely one-sided — and the final T-20 match ...