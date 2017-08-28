The fabric of a plural culture

In No Place to Hide, the book that chronicles Edward Snowden’s unmasking of the American mass surveillance regime, the journalist Glenn Greenwald writes that “only when we believe that nobody else is watching us do we feel free – safe – to truly experiment, to test boundaries, to explore new ways of thinking and being, to explore what it means to be ourselves... for that reason, it is in the realm of privacy where creativity, dissent, and challenges to orthodoxy germinate. A society in which everyone knows they can be watched by the state – where the private ...