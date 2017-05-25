Weak domestic sales hurt Cipla in Q4

Cipla’s lower-than expected performance in the March quarter comes at a time when the sentiment for the pharmaceuticals sector is already weak. Stocks across the pharma pack cracked on Thursday, and Cipla, too, lost more than three per cent to close at Rs 504.10, even as results were declared after market hours. The below-par results could thus weigh on the stock on Friday. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 480 crore came way below the Rs 688 crore, indicated by the Bloomberg consensus estimate; Ebitda margin fell to 13-14 per cent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?