When will Indian innovation come of age?

The Forbes list of The World’s Ten Most Innovative Companies has some surprises. There are four Asian companies — one from China, one from South Korea and two from India. The most obvious names like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter are missing. The number one company is Salesforce.com, largely unheard of in India. It has taken customer relationship management to another orbit with its cloud-based, digital-savvy, lightning platform. This helps clients wire up their sales force with their customers in one continuous infinite loop, building a long-term relationship. ...