When will Indian innovation come of age?

The Forbes list of The World’s Ten Most Innovative Companies has some surprises. There are four Asian companies — one from China, one from South Korea and two from India. The most obvious names like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter are missing. The number one company is Salesforce.com, largely unheard of in India. It has taken customer relationship management to another orbit with its cloud-based, digital-savvy, lightning platform. This helps clients wire up their sales force with their customers in one continuous infinite loop, building a long-term relationship. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?