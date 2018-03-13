Why do farmers in Maharashtra turn to govt with omnibus demands?

Only something truly extraordinary could impress the media usually consumed by politics, elections and scandals of various sorts. Some 30,000 people walking along a busy highway the last week has been that blue-moon event.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha march of farmers from Nashik to Mumbai is unique not just because of its size or endurance but also its peaceful and non-disruptive nature, not normally associated with such demonstrations. Its leader, Dr Ashok Dhawale, has displayed dignity and maturity in his interviews, in sharp contrast with the fiery orations accompanying most ...