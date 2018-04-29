JUST IN
A reclassified fund must serve your objective, says Axis Mutual Fund MD

Understand how the risk-return profile and investment style of your fund have changed and see if it still fits in your portfolio

“Investors need to understand whether the fundamental attribute change is causing a material change in a fund's investment style and risk-return positioning. The fundamental attributes of many funds have changed to clearly highlight the maturity bucket of the portfolio (in case debt funds) or the large cap/mid-cap definition of the universe (in equity funds) to align with Sebi's prescribed definitions of scheme categories. If the proposed change causes a significant shift in the way the fund will be managed, investors need to take a call on whether they agree with the change. If not, they should exit and re-allocate to funds that are better aligned with their objectives.”

Chandresh Kumar Nigam

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis Mutual Fund


Source: Clearfunds.com

First Published: Sun, April 29 2018. 20:49 IST

