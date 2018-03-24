Amit Shah's letter false, says TDP's Chandrababu Naidu: Top 10 developments

Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) President on Saturday challenged the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and other Opposition parties to bring in the no-confidence motion, saying the government enjoys majority in the House. Formalising the split between BJP and TDP, BJP has unleashed an attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying TDP's decision to quit the NDA was unilateral "guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns". In a nine-page letter released on Saturday, Shah described as "untrue and baseless" the TDP chief's allegations that the BJP was not sensitive to the aspirations of the people of He said the central government had released Rs 10.5 billion (Rs 1,050 crore) in the first three years of coming to power as special development assistance for seven backward districts of the state. "Surprisingly, the state has spent only 12 per cent of this amount and 88 per cent remains unutilised," said. On Naidu’s claims that the government had asked the amount be taken back because it was released without PMO's sanction, Shah said, “this is nothing but a figment of your imagination.” The TDP walked out of the Democratic Alliance (NDA) on March 16. On March 8, the TDP pulled out its two ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary — from the government. It had issued a notice last Friday to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, protesting non-implementation of the Reorganisation Act, 2014. Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal have expressed their support to the no-confidence notices. The government, meanwhile, is not likely to face a major problem in defending the motions, whenever they are taken up: At present, the Lok Sabha has 539 members, of whom more than half, or 273, are from the BJP. The government would to beat the halfway mark of 270 to defend itself. Besides, it also has the support of several allies like the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal. Here are the top 10 developments of Amit Shah's statements against Chandrababu Naidu: 1. 'Amit Shah's letter false': Lashing out at Amit Shah's nine-page letter, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Amit Shah's letter is full of false information which shows their attitude. Even now Centre is providing special benefits to Northeastern states. Had been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state." Amit Shah's letter is full of false information which shows their attitude. Even now Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states. Had #AndhraPradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/3j67PKGijU — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018 Naidu had earlier asked TDP MPs and senior party leaders to impress on other opposition parties the need to bring in the no-confidence motion against the Modi-led government at the Centre. He sought to know why the party MPs and leaders were not taking up discussion on the no-confidence motion. ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion against BJP 2. 'Ready to face no-confidence motions': today challenged the Opposition to bring the no-confidence motion. He said, "BJP govt is all prepared to face the motion, we have the absolute majority with us," according to news agency ANI. "We are ready to debate on all issues but it is the opposition which doesn't want the House to function," Shah said. The Congress party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued to insist she couldn’t consider other no-confidence motions moved by the (YSRCP) and (TDP) amid din. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, will move the no-confidence motion when the House reconvenes on Tuesday. The motion has been listed for Tuesday and the Congress has issued an order to all its MPs to be present in the House on that day. 3. 'BJP committed to developing Andhra Pradesh': Shah said the BJP was committed to the cause of development of Andhra Pradesh but Naidu's allowed the mandate earned by the two parties "be squandered for political reasons". He also cited a number of development projects undertaken by the Centre for the state, besides funds given to it, as he sought to reject the charge that the Modi government had not fulfilled its promises. "This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision, I am afraid will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns. It is widely known that the Union Government has not left any stone unturned in ensuring growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in the letter. "You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both states." “The decision of TDP to quit NDA is unfortunate as well as unilateral, wholly and solely guided by political considerations instead of developmental concerns of Andhra Pradesh”, Shri @AmitShah writes an open letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu https://t.co/M9M4tsisUY — BJP (@BJP4India) March 24, 2018 Listing five infrastructure projects the Central government has initiated in the state, Shah said: "A perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps would not admit that Central government has fulfilled its obligations and that BJP is a genuine friend add true well wisher of the state. On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, it is regrettable that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging an informed debate which is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy." 4. Shah accuses Naidu of 'serious lapses': accused the state government of "some serious lapses...which can't be ignored". He said he had learnt that the Centre had not received appropriate fund utilisation details, particularly with regards to developmental fund. "Utilisation certificates have been received only for 12 per cent of the grant released for backward districts in 2016-17...only 8 per cent for Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) released for the capital region,” he said in the letter. "Since it is mandatory for the central government to have these details to release further instalments, it cannot be blamed for fund lapses. Therefore, your statements that the state government has no obligation to give any such statements of expenditure reflect governance deficit,” the letter added. Shah said the decision "will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns". "I would like you to introspect whether political parties should be pitting sentiments and development against each other to further their political agenda," Shah told Naidu. ALSO READ: YSR Congress moves a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Modi govt 5. TDP wants all-party meet on for Andhra Pradesh TDP) on Thursday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of to Andhra Pradesh, after proceedings in the House remained paralysed for the 14th day. The party also alleged that the protests by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIADMK in the two Houses were "planted". "We are sad over the manner in which both the houses are conducted," TDP's Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary said today after the Lok Sabha could not take up for the fourth day the no-confidence motion notices given by his party against the government over the special status issue. 6. Dressed as a cattle herder, TDP MP protests outside Parliament TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday sported the look of cattle herder to protest against the denial of to Andhra Pradesh, at the premises. The protest that is taking place for a while now has been taken to a different level by Sivaprasad, the TDP MP from Chittoor. With his creative costumes, he has been successful in grabbing the attention at least to himself, if not on the issue. From dressing up as a schoolboy, the Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as a part of the protest. 7. TDP calls for statewide agitation The will on Thursday hold a statewide peaceful protest in the support of party MPs' agitation in the Calling for the agitation, TDP unit president K. Kala Venkatrao in a teleconference with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, in-charges and other party leaders told them to sit on demonstration and protest meetings in major junctions of all constituencies. Venkatrao said the agitation must be peaceful and should not cause any trouble to the layman. 8. ‘Centre committing political suicide’: TDP politburo member and Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the government had no authority to “reject” a no-confidence motion when a notice had been served. "Running away from facing a no-confidence motion is like committing political suicide. Not taking up such a motion for discussion is against parliamentary traditions," said Yanamala, previously the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. "It is not proper for the Speaker to reject the motion citing disorder in the House. It is the responsibility of the government to run the House in order," he said. 9. ‘Centre behind the agitation’: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had said she was unable to take up the no-confidence motion as there was no order in the House. Yanamala asked if the AIADMK, which was raising protests in the well of the House, was not a party friendly to the BJP. "The Centre is behind the agitation by friendly parties in the Lok Sabha, only to run away from facing a no-confidence motion. The happenings in the House are proof enough," he added. On Tuesday, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha appeared united over a no-confidence motion against the government, which was not taken up, as members of AIADMK and protested near the Speaker's podium. 10. Willing to discuss no-confidence motion, says Ananth Kumar: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday said the government would not curtail the ongoing Parliament session and that it was ready to discuss all the issues, including the no-confidence motions against it. At the same time, Kumar added that the government was determined to go ahead with the key Bills, including the one on triple talaq and the abolition of the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018. He added that the House would function according to schedule until April 6. Kumar added that the government had been telling the Opposition, including the Congress, since day one that it was ready to discuss all the matters, including the Punjab Bank (PNB) fraud, special package to Andhra Pradesh, Cauvery river water dispute and the no-confidence motion. "We are ready to discuss all the issues. We are waiting for both the Houses to function properly. We are ready to reply on all the issues." Stating that the NDA enjoys confidence "inside and outside" the Parliament, Ananth Kumar has ruled out any threat to the Narendra Modi government from the no-confidence motions moved against it. Here is the full text of Amit Shah's Letter To Chandrababu Naidu Dear Sri Chandrababu Naidu Garu, First and foremost, I would like to wish you and my five crone sisters and brothers of a Happy Ugadi. May the New Year bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives. I am writing this letter after the Telugu Desam Party's decision to quit the NDA family. This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I are afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns. BJP has been a firm believer in the concept of of Performance and 'development for all' has been our guiding principle. figures very prominently on our agenda of Development and it is widely known that the Union Government led by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri has left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Since the discussion of bifurcating united till the present, it is the BJP that has led the voice of safeguarding the welfare of Telugu people in both the Telugu states. This is in direct contrast to the Congress Party, which not only mismanaged the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards the Telugu people, which is in line with their historic apathy to the Telugu community. You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states. Since getting the opportunity to serve at the Centre, the BJP-led NDA Government, of which you were an integral constituent, has nurtured the new state of with the spirit that this is the state that suffered at the time of state's oifurcation. There is an element of sensitivity and a firm commitment for the cause of Andhra Pradesh's development in the way the NDA Government at the Centre has worked for This becomes evident from the massive resource allocations to the state of over the past four years and the fact that already most of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 are poised towards fulfillment. The BJP has always pursued developmental with the objective of transforming peoples lives. The manner in which people have blessed us over the past four years throughout the country demonstrates the public support for our positive agenda. Your assertion that the BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of the people of and has not implemented the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and assurances given by the then Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha is untrue and baseless. Cooperative federalism is the guiding credo of this Government. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Moth has worked with a 'Team India' spirit, with all the Chief Ministers and devolved far more funds - 42 percent of central revenues (as against 32 percent earlier) - amounting to an additional Rs. 2 Lakh crore, to the states. All this makes it very obvious that any claim of discrimination against is far from the facts. has received special assistance and attention as the young state needed nurturing and investments to give its economy a greater impetus. Facts mentioned in the following paragraphs explain how the Central Government has not only fulfilled its statutory obligations under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 but has gone far beyond to ensure that the state becomes financially strong. A perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps won't admit- that the Central Government has fulfilled its obligations and that the BJP is a genuine friend and true well-wisher of the people of Schedule XIIII of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 has two components namely, Education and Infrastructure. While the Act mandates the Central Government to set up 11 educational institutions of importance by the end of 13th plan i.e 2022. nine institutions namely IIT, NIT, IIIT, IIM, IISER, IIPE, Agri University, AIIMS-type Hospital cum teaching institution, NIDM) have already been established and are functioning in the state. As regards the remaining two institutions, namely a central university and a tribal university, a provision has already been made in the current year's Union budget. Would the Central Government have established these institutions and made them functional in three years ,much before the targeted year of 2022 if it was not sensitive to the needs of Of the eight infrastructure projects that the AP Reorganisation Act proposes for implementation, subject to their feasibility. the Central Government has already initiated action on five feasible projects. These include:

1) HPCL's green field crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex at Kakinada

2) 800 km long Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor

3) Upgradation of three airports at Visakhapatnam. Vijayawada and Tirupati to international standards 4) The following Rapid Rail and Road connectivity projects from the new capital of Amaravathi:

A) As informed by your Government, a Techno-economic feasibility report of Greenfield expressway connecting new capital city of Amaravathi to Ananatapuram will spur connectivity to Kurnool & Cuddapah is being prepared with an estimated civil cost of about Rs. 24.000 cr. Earlier, the state was to provide land free of all encumbrances. But later, in a meeting, the Chief Secretary of the State said that it can only provide 50% of land cost as per Bharatmala Pariyojana norms. A formal reference from State in this regard is still awaited.

B) 180 km long outer ring road to the new capital town of Amravati with a budget of Rs.19,700 crone

C) New railway line between Vijayawada and Guntur via Amravati at a cost of Rs. 2680 crones

D) New railway line on Nadikudi-Srikalahasti (309 km) route at a cost of Rs. 340 crore and

E) Guntakal-Guntur line doubling project with electrification at a project cost of Rs. 3,631 crore.

5) "In principle" approval has been given for Vijayawada metro rail project at a cost of Rs. 6,769 crone and a revised proposal is still awaited from the state for the approval of the Visakhapatnam metro project.

Of the remaining infrastructure projects, Duggirajapatnam port and steel plant in YSR district have been found to be unviable initially. The Government of India has given an assurance in that Duggirajapatnam or any other port will be taken up for earliest implementation. A task force set up to re-examine the steel plant in YSR district has made recommendations for making the project viable and the Centre is working out modalities to make this happen. The issue of establishing a new railway zone is under active consideration of the Ministry of Railways and a decision in this regard will be made in due course looking into all relevant factors.

Special Category Status

On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, it is regrettable that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging an informed debate which is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. I would like you to introspect whether poetical parties should be pitting sentiments and development against each other to further their political agenda.

The 14th Finance Commission's Terms of Reference (ToR) have been amended in right earnest as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 as soon as our government came to power on June 2, 2014 vide President's Order published under S. O. Sc. 1424(E) to take into account the resources available to and make recommendations thereof.

Due to the weak financial position of Andhra Pradesh, the 14° Finance Commission has awarded to the state revenue deficit grants to the tune of Rs. 22.113 crore covering the overall revenue deficit for five years. is the only state to receive the award of revenue deficit grants for all the five years period i.e from 2015 to 2020 besides the eight north-eastern and hilly states. Does that not show that the Central Government has been sensitive to the needs of

The NDA government has more than doubled the extent of central assistance to as compared to the total funds allocated in the previous five years. The total award of funds to under tax devolution and grants under various heads during the 14' Finance Commission (2015 to 2020 which broadly corresponds to the tenure of the present NDA government) is Rs.2,44,271 crore and the break-up of this allocation is as under: Rs.1,70,686 Cr (share in central taxes), Grant-In-Ad Rs. 36,225 Cr, Revenue Deficit Grant Rs. 22,113 Cr, Local bodies grant Rs. 12.290 Cr and State Disaster Response Fund Rs. 2,957 Cr. The total award of funds and grants to in the previous five years (2010 to 2015) was Rs. 1,17,967 crone and the Congress-led UPA government was in power for most of this period. Mn Naidu. does this massive increase in financial award to the tune of Rs.1.26.304 Cr (and a rise of 107% in percentage terms) to not show the sensitivity of the Central Government towards the state's requirements?

Even after such massive increase in allocations, the Central Government has offered a Special Assistance Measure (Financial Package) to in September, 2016 which was equivalent to the key financial benefits the state would have got as a special category state. Your government hailed this central assistance package as a great achievement of the state government. Suddenly, two years later, you have made a U-Turn once again demanding the special status which has become redundant in view of the financial commitments already fulfilled by the Central Government.

Under the Special Assistance Measure (Package). the amount of Externally Aided projects (EAPs) signed so far is Rs.8,991.38 Crone, while projects worth Rs.17,236 Crone are in the pipeline. Your accusation that there is a delay in the release of funds under the special package is an admission of your government's lackadaisical approach. Why is it that the state government has not acted in a speedy manner to get the externally aided projects implemented when the special assistance measure (package) was approved by the Union cabinet? If the public welfare was a priority why did your government take so long to access these funds? Why is it that your government has not responded to Central Government's suggestion of setting up a special purpose vehicle for directly receiving these funds from NABARD as desired by your government? Is it because it poses problems in diverting such funds for 'other' purposes?

As you are aware, the NDA Government had agreed to bridge the revenue gap for the year 2014-15 and a sum of Rs. 3979.50 Crore was released to the state. The Central Government has also agreed to release an additional Rs.1600 crore based on the revenue deficit estimates for the year 2015-16 by the 14. Finance Commission.

Your government's claim of Rs.16,000 crore deficit in the year 2014-15 is fallacious as this includes the state government's expenditure on farm loan waivers, pensions etc. Even our party governments in different states have implemented similar loan waiver schemes to give relief to the farmers but have met such expenditure from their own sources. The Central Government cannot be expected to meet these expenses as we cannot differentiate between state governments implementing similar welfare measures. Is it not political brinkmanship to make unjustified and exaggerated demands and then allege neglect when they are not accepted?

In keeping with the BJP's stated position at the time of reorganisation of and articulated by the Party leaders during the debate, NDA Govt has tried to fulfill every promise made. A notification was duly issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on September 30, 2016 covering the seven backward districts of Rayalaseema and north coastal districts Are you not being disingenuous in claiming in your letter that the state of has not received industrial and tax incentives?

As regards the special developmental assistance to the seven backward districts, the Central Government has released development grants to the tune of Rs.1.050 crore in the first three years Surprisingly, the state has spent only 12% of this amount and 88% remains unutlised. Furthermore, you have been claiming that the Central Government has asked this amount be taken back as this amount was released without the PMO's permission. This is nothing but a figment of your imagination.

The commitment of Central Government towards development of also gets reflected in increased budgetary allocation of Railways. Budget Outlay in 2014-19 has been about Rs. 14,151 crore as against Rs. 5,100 in 2009-14, an increase of about 219%. It is also worth mentioning that a total of 32 projects costing Rs. 47,989 Cr for 5,016 kms are already under execution.

New Capital City

As regards the new capital city of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 says that the Central Government shall provide special financial support for the creation of essential facilities including the Raj Bhawan, High Court, Government Secretariat, Legislative Assembly. Legislative Council, and such other essential infrastructure. Towards this end, the Central Government has already made available Rs.2,500 crore to the state government. This includes Rs.1,000 crore released by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India for the development of the capital region. The state government has spent only 8% of the Rs. 1,000 crore released by the MoHUA. When the state government has not utilized the funds given so far, how can it expect the Central Government to release any further funds for the purpose?

Polavaram Project

As regards the Polavaram project, an Advisory Committee of Ministry of Water Resources approved the cost of the Project at 2010-11 price level as Rs.16,010.45 crore including power and drinking water component of Rs.2,868 crore. Further, on 08.9.2016, the Finance Minister announced that the Central Government would provide 100% of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project for the period starting from 1.4.2014. to the extent of the cost of the irrigation component on that date. So far, Central Government has released Rs. 5,364.00 crore and is committed to fund the balance amount of the project as per the announcement made by Finance Minister on 08.9.2016.

Centre's Key Initiatives in AP

Going beyond statutory commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act. 2014 and the special assistance package, Hon'ble Prime Minister and his government have given special focus to since 2014. More than Rs. 3 lakh crore worth of infrastructure and industrial projects have been initiated in the state of These include an investment of over Rs. 1 lakh crore on highways and roads, investment of over Rs. 1.4 lakh crore by HPCL, GAIL and ONGC in the petroleum sector to make a major petrochemical club. investment of Rs.38,500 crores in Vizag Steel Plant, UDAY (Discoms) scheme with a an overall net benefit of approximately Rs.4.400 crore during the period of turnaround, ultra mega solar power projects and Solar parks at a cost of Rs. 24,000 crores etc

The Central Government has allocated substantial resources for the implementation of pro-poor programmes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana etc. I am pained to learn that the efforts of Central Government on this account have been undermined by the TDP in its attempt to claim credit for these programs.

Utilisation Details

It may also be pointed out here that there are some serious lapses on the part of your Government which cannot be ignored. I learnt that the Central Government has not received appropriate fund utilization details, particularly with regards to developmental funds under desired heads. It is worth noting that the Utilisation Certificates (UCs) have been received only for 12% of the grant released for backward districts in 2016 -17 and UCs were received only for 8% for the 1000 crore released for the Capital region. Since, it is mandatory for the Central Government to have these details to release further installments: it cannot be blamed for fund lapses. Governments are accountable to the people for every single penny spent on their behalf. Therefore, your statements that the state government has no obligation to give any such statements of expenditure are evasive and reflect governance deficit.

The above facts clearly establish that the Central Government has sincerely and expeditiously implemented the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Going far beyond these assurances, we have demonstrated our earnest goodwill and commitment to the 5 crone people of by several additional initiatives enlisted in this letter.

The commitment of BJP for the cause of development and justice to in particular is simply unquestionable. But unfortunately, the mandate earned together by both the parties is allowed to be squandered for political reasons. We were looking at TDP as our partner in the progress of the people of the Unfortunately, partisan has overtaken leading to your Party leaving the NDA.

Regardless of these facts, BJP reiterates its commitment to the people of and will steadfastly continue to work for the development of the State.

With regards,

Amit Shah

President