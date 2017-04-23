TRENDING ON BS
Anyone opposing 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' will be history: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Discriminating Hindus, Muslims won't harmonise nation, said Azam Khan on Dilip Ghosh's remark

ANI 

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh has stoked yet another controversy by saying that anyone opposing the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Sri Ram" in the country will become history.

"A leader like Narendra Modi has the capacity to take such decisions in this platform. If anyone restricts he will be thrown out from here. From Gujarat to Guwahati and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari everyone has to utter Bharat Mata ki jai and Jai Sri Ram and the one who would oppose this has to be a part of history," Ghosh said.

Asking the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters to change their "bad habits, Ghosh warned that the BJP activists in the state could not be messed with.

"The BJP is present all over the nation. I request you not to compel us. The BJP is very good but if you compel then the party would be the worst of all," he added.

Coming out in defence of Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said we all are Indians, adding that everyone should praise the country they live in.

Discriminating Hindus, Muslims won't harmonise nation: Azam Khan on Dilip Ghosh's remark

Condemning West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh's warning that those who will oppose the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Ram' will relegate to history, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said by differentiating between Hindus and Muslims, India cannot be made harmonious.

"By differentiating between Hindus and Muslims you cannot make the country harmonious. These people should keep that in mind. The Muslims are very important for creating a new India," Khan told ANI.

He further said the people would have to think differently for creating a new history.

"These people want to split the nation. The people who make such comments should think where Muslims will reside. Remember, the one who acts as a dictator is not the strongest rather he is the coward. Sometimes, the one who is suffering rises against the ill treatment," he added.

Condemning West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh's warning that those who will oppose the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Ram' will relegate to history, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said by differentiating between Hindus and Muslims, India cannot be made harmonious.

"By differentiating between Hindus and Muslims you cannot make the country harmonious. These people should keep that in mind. The Muslims are very important for creating a new India," Khan told ANI.

He further said the people would have to think differently for creating a new history.

"These people want to split the nation. The people who make such comments should think where Muslims will reside. Remember, the one who acts as a dictator is not the strongest rather he is the coward. Sometimes, the one who is suffering rises against the ill treatment," he added.

Condemning West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh's warning that those who will oppose the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Ram' will relegate to history, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said by differentiating between Hindus and Muslims, India cannot be made harmonious.

"By differentiating between Hindus and Muslims you cannot make the country harmonious. These people should keep that in mind. The Muslims are very important for creating a new India," Khan told ANI.

He further said the people would have to think differently for creating a new history.

"These people want to split the nation. The people who make such comments should think where Muslims will reside. Remember, the one who acts as a dictator is not the strongest rather he is the coward. Sometimes, the one who is suffering rises against the ill treatment," he added.

