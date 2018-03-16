Modi fan beheaded by bikers, is Bihar heading towards jungle raj? updates

In a damning incident, a person was killed in Bihar's Darbhanga district in a dispute over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deceased was the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tej Naraya, who named the chowk after Prime Minister Modi in December 2016. Naraya, who is a BJP chief from Behala Panchayat, alleged that some bike-brone assailants beheaded his father near Sadar Police Station area. "Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded," son of 70-year-old man who was beheaded told ANI. "They also tried to kill my brother," victim's son added. Meanwhile, the police said that they have arrested the culprits and recorded the statements of all the witnesses. "We reached the spot of the incident immediately and have arrested the culprits by night. We have also recorded the statements of all the witnesses," Darbhanga, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dilnvaj Ahamad told ANI. "In the brother's case we have recorded his statement and our investigating the matter," Ahamad added. Top developments 1) A person was killed in Bihar's Darbhanga district in a dispute over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2) The deceased was the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tej Naraya, who named the chowk after Prime Minister Modi in December 2016 3) Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded," son of 70-year-old man who was beheaded said. 4) Sushil Modi calls it case of land dispute Totally false that murder in Darbhanga wasbecause of naming Modi chowk. Case of land dispute.
Board was put long back,Murder has nothing to do with Board.
5) We reached the spot of the incident immediately & had arrested the culprits by night. We have recorded the statements of all the witnesses. In the brother's case we have recorded his statement & our investigating the matter: Dilnvaj Ahamad, DSP.
Totally false that murder in Darbhanga cose of naming Modi https://t.co/Vzjoj6xJaW of land dispute. Board was put long back,Murder has nothing to do with Board.— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) March 16, 2018
6) Twitter demands Nitish Kumar's intervention, condemns attack
We reached the spot of the incident immediately & had arrested the culprits by night. We have recorded the statements of all the witnesses. In the brother's case we have recorded his statement & our investigating the matter: Dilnvaj Ahamad, DSP Darbhanga pic.twitter.com/A5gHTbRMHU— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018
Chandan was killed brutally just bcoz he was in Tiranga rally chanting Vande mataram. Ankit was killed just bcoz he loved a peaceful girl. Man in Darbhanga was killed for naming a roundabout Modi chowk in ISIS style. Slogans of Pakistan jindabad in Araria. India or New Pakistan?— NATIONALIST JOKER
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU