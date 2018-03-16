Modi fan beheaded by bikers, is Bihar heading towards jungle raj? updates

In a damning incident, a person was killed in Bihar's Darbhanga district in a dispute over naming a chowk after Prime Minister The deceased was the father of (BJP) leader Tej Naraya, who named the chowk after Prime Minister Modi in December 2016. Naraya, who is a chief from Behala Panchayat, alleged that some bike-brone assailants beheaded his father near Sadar Police Station area. "Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded," son of 70-year-old man who was beheaded told ANI. "They also tried to kill my brother," victim's son added. Meanwhile, the police said that they have arrested the culprits and recorded the statements of all the witnesses. "We reached the spot of the incident immediately and have arrested the culprits by night. We have also recorded the statements of all the witnesses," Darbhanga, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dilnvaj Ahamad told ANI. "In the brother's case we have recorded his statement and our investigating the matter," Ahamad added. Top developments 1) A person was killed in Bihar's Darbhanga district in a dispute over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2) The deceased was the father of (BJP) leader Tej Naraya, who named the chowk after Prime Minister Modi in December 2016 3) Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded," son of 70-year-old man who was beheaded said. 4) Sushil Modi calls it case of land dispute Totally false that murder in Darbhanga wasbecause of naming Modi chowk. Case of land dispute.

Board was put long back,Murder has nothing to do with Board.