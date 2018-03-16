Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for having levelled 'unfounded' allegations related to the latter's involvement in drug trade. (Photo: PTI)

The political cases in Delhi have been put on fast track, forcing MLAs and ministers to virtually attend cases on daily basis in courts at Delhi and other states," Bharadwaj said.

4) Majithia says defamation case is over: Majithia, for his part, has accepted Kejriwal's apology. "I thank Kejriwal for showing greatness in seeking apology for his remarks made against me. I have told my lawyers that from our side, this case ends as Kejriwal has sought apology. I have asked my counsels to withdraw the defamation case," the SAD leader said. "Person makes mistake and with the grace of God, if I have the ability to forgive and I will forgive," he added.

It is an historical moment for me personally and may be otherwise also where a sitting chief minister has apologised for the remarks he had made : in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/iddtwMg6II — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018 "I had said from the beginning that either he will say sorry or he will go to jail. Sending someone to jail is not my intention," he asserted. "It is indeed a historical moment that a sitting chief minister has submitted a written apology in court withdrawing all statements he made against me," said Majithia.

On May 20, 2016, filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and two other AAP leaders for allegedly "tarnishing" his reputation. Besides Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khaitan were also named in the case, which accused them of "tarnishing" the reputation of Majithia and his family members by levelling "false, baseless and malicious charges". The case was filed in the court of Civil Judge Gurpartap Singh in Amritsar under different sections of CrPC.

Majithia had earlier filed a defamation case against these leaders in a Ludhiana court.

5) Majithia says end of 'very tortuous journey': While he accepted Kejriwal's apology, Majithia said that battling the allegations was a "very tortuous journey" for him. "The AAP, however, did not benefit as their candidate lost his security forfeited in my constituency," he added.

The controversy, which erupted after the allegations of being part of the drug trade were made against him, took a toll on his mother, Majithia said, adding that she could not understand that kind of "My wife also went through a difficult phase, I thank the almighty that this chapter has ended and truth has prevailed," he said, adding, "If my two little kids were asked in school that your father does such things, you can imagine what could have been my position. What answer I could have given to them."

AAP leader Ashish Khetan had apologised as well, he added.

6) Kumar Vishwas attacks Kejriwal's move: Overt protests from Punjab's AAP unit aside, Kejriwal also faced implied criticism for his apology to Majithia. Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas launched a veiled attack on the AAP supremo over his apology. "Expert in dividing unity, expert at chopping off his own roots, why spit on the person who is himself ready to spit and take it back," Vishwas said in a tweet in Hindi.

7) Kejriwal apologises to Majithia: Kejriwal withdrew his allegations against Majithia and an application regarding the same was filed in a trial court in Amritsar. In the letter, Kejriwal said: "In the recent past, I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in the drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now, I've learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence, there should be no on such issues," said the AAP supremo, adding, "Because of my allegations made against you at various political rallies, public meetings, TV programmes, print, electronic and social media, you filed a defamation case against us in the Amritsar court. I, hereby, withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same."

8) Jaitley defamation case in a nutshell: A Rs 100-million (Rs 10-crore) defamation case was filed by Jaitley against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders -- Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, and Deepak Bajpai -- for accusing the finance minister of corruption when he was the DDCA president.

Jaitley denied all the allegations made by the AAP leaders in December 2015 and filed a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 100 million (Rs 10 crore) in damages from them. The BJP leader claims they made "false and defamatory" statements in the case involving DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.

The AAP convenor is facing another Rs 100-million (Rs 10-crore) defamation suit by Jaitley after his former lawyer, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, used "scandalous words" while cross-examining the BJP leader.

9) Kejriwal's volte-face: However one might view Kejriwal's apology in the political context, in terms of stated positions, it is definitely a volte-face. In the past, the AAP supremo had said that he would repeat his allegations against Majithia a "thousand times".

After Majithia filed his defamation case, Kejriwal had in July of 2016 said that the SAD leader had made the whole of Punjab addicted to drugs and was trying to frighten AAP by filling such cases. "Almost every house of Punjab is addicted to drugs. I have been told by Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khaitan that Majithia is involved in drug trafficking. Not only once, I will repeat this thousand times that Majithia is involved in drug trafficking ," Kejriwal had said.

He also accused Majithia of filing false cases against the people of Punjab to threaten them. "Badal (Parkash Singh) and Majithia are filing false cases against the common people of Punjab. If they can file a false case against me, I can imagine, what they would have done with the people of Punjab," he said.

10) BJP leader, Kejriwal end civil defamation case: A defamation suit filed by BJP leader Avtar Singh Bhadana against Kejriwal for the latter's alleged remarks came to an end in August last year as the two politicians decided not to pursue it in court. Bhadana said that since Kejriwal had retracted his alleged defamatory statements, he and the chief minister had decided not to contest the civil defamation suit.