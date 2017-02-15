LIVE: Sasikala, two others en route to court for surrender

Sasikala and two others have started their journey to Bengaluru to surrender before the court. She will visit Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach before going to Bengaluru.



Sasikala asked for two weeks time to surrender from the Supreme Court, but apex court turns down.

She has now filed a plea before Bengaluru Special Court seeking two weeks time to surrender citing ill health.

Deputy Speaker Thambidurai says soon review petition will be filed against the SC order.

He said, "I am sure Chinna Amma (Sasikala) will come back soon and will rule the State."

He also welcomed the appointment of as Deputy General Secretary of

Sasikala will be driven down to Bangalore to surrender.

Pannnerselvam camp led by Minister Pandiarajan planning to visit the private resort, where Sasikala supporting MLAs are staying, to urge them to rethink decisions taken yesterday and stay united.