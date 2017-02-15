TRENDING ON BS
Sasikala's kin Dinakaran back in AIADMK as deputy general secretary
LIVE: Sasikala, two others en route to court for surrender

She has now filed a plea before Bengaluru Special Court seeking two weeks time to surrender

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Sasikala

Sasikala and two others have started their  journey to Bengaluru to surrender before the court. She will visit Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach before going to Bengaluru.

Sasikala asked for two weeks time to surrender from the Supreme Court, but apex court turns down.

She has now filed a plea before Bengaluru Special Court seeking two weeks time to surrender citing ill health.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai says soon review petition will be filed against the SC order.

He said, "I am sure Chinna Amma (Sasikala) will come back soon  and will rule the State."

He also welcomed the appointment of Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK.

Sasikala will be driven down to Bangalore to surrender.

Pannnerselvam camp led by Minister Pandiarajan planning to visit the private resort, where Sasikala supporting MLAs are staying, to urge them to rethink decisions taken yesterday and stay united.

