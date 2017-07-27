Back as CM in 15 hrs: Nitish takes oath as CM, Sushil Modi as Deputy CM

Less than a day after resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the head of the state's government, which will include and its allies.

leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who had served as the deputy CM in the previous Nitish- government, took oath as the deputy CM again.

Kumar met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi late on Wednesday with leaders and staked his claim to form a new government with the support of 132 MLAs.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Governor, leader said that Nitish Kumar had been invited to take oath at 10 am on Thursday.

"We gave letters of support of 132 MLAs," he said.

Sushil Modi said that they had requested that the trust vote should take place at the earliest.

Asked if meeting the Governor at such a late hour reflected a fear that some MLAs could leave and join the RJD- alliance, Sushil Modi said: "others may have fear, not us."

Sushil Modi said that letters of support belonging to MLAs from JD-U, BJP, LJP, RLSP, HAM, and two independents had been presented.

Meanwhile, RJD, which had sought time to meet the Governor to stake its claim to form the government and was asked to meet him at 11 am, questioned the rationale of asking Nitish Kumar to take oath at 10 am.

"Governor gave us time of 11 am and now suddenly has asked for oath ceremony at 10 am. Why so much hurry & rush Mr. Honest & Moral?" tweeted.

He said the Governor had initially asked Nitish Kumar to take oath at 5 pm on Thursday.

"Why is the Governor changing his decision in the night. The swearing is taking place at 10 am instead of 5 pm. We are going to Raj Bhavan. We are going to Governor house to stage the dharna if not called for being the single largest party.

"A Governor should act as custodian of constitution, not as Centre's stooge. He can't ignore single largest party and largest pre-poll alliance," Tejashwi said.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar had gone to Raj Bhavan at midnight as half of JD-U MLAs were "in our touch", he added.

"If Nitish Ji is proud of his moral values and honesty, he would not had been in midnight rush to stake claim for government. Honest man does not fear," the RJD leader said.

In dramatic and fast-paced developments in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday evening resigned as Chief Minister, dumping the RJD and to stitch a new alliance with BJP, which quickly announced support to a new government under him and said it will join it too.

Nitish Kumar ended a 20-month-long grand alliance coalition that defeated the in 2015 and gave his resignation claiming he can't work in the "current circumstances" following corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister -- son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.