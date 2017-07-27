Back as CM in 15 hrs: Nitish takes oath as CM, Sushil Modi as Deputy CM
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has lashed out at Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and called for protests
July 27, 2017 Last Updated at 11:10 IST
10:40 AM Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party and the Opposition had been aware of Nitish Kumar's "plan" to tie up with the BJP for three-four months, reported ANI.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday dubbed the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] bid to form government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as shameful, reported ANI.
The veteran Congress leader also asserted that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) being the single largest party in Bihar should have been invited to form the government in Bihar.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday fired a sardonic salvo on Bihar's political upheaval, reported ANI.
Yadav mocked Nitish Kumar and said that the latter could not resist getting back with his former ally.
Tagging Nitish Kumar's resignation and the developments following it as pre-planned, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that they have requested Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to stall the swearing-in ceremony and give the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) a chance to prove its majority on the floor, reported news agency ANI.
"Each development seemed planned. It was all pre-decided. Why was everything done in such rush? His resignation, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backing him, and staking claim to form government within hours of resignation, proves it," Tejashwi said, after meeting the Governor.
9:11 AM The Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) supporters blocked the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting North Bihar with Patna, on Thursday over Nitish Kumar's resignation and his bid to form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported ANI.
8:36 AM Is this Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi'? The ‘Grand Alliance’ in Bihar ended on Wednesday when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar first dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and then, by late evening, looked set to lead a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the alliance partner of the Janata Dal (United) that he leads. (Read more)
