Back as CM in 15 hrs: Nitish takes oath as CM, Sushil Modi as Deputy CM

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has lashed out at Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and called for protests

Agencies  |  Patna 

PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photo: PTI

Less than a day after resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the head of the state's government, which will include BJP and its allies.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who had served as the deputy CM in the previous Nitish-NDA government, took oath as the deputy CM again.

Kumar met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi late on Wednesday with NDA leaders and staked his claim to form a new government with the support of 132 MLAs.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Governor, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar had been invited to take oath at 10 am on Thursday.


"We gave letters of support of 132 MLAs," he said.

Sushil Modi said that they had requested that the trust vote should take place at the earliest.

Asked if meeting the Governor at such a late hour reflected a fear that some MLAs could leave and join the RJD-Congress alliance, Sushil Modi said: "others may have fear, not us."

Sushil Modi said that letters of support belonging to MLAs from JD-U, BJP, LJP, RLSP, HAM, and two independents had been presented.


Meanwhile, RJD, which had sought time to meet the Governor to stake its claim to form the government and was asked to meet him at 11 am, questioned the rationale of asking Nitish Kumar to take oath at 10 am.

"Governor gave us time of 11 am and now suddenly has asked NDA for oath ceremony at 10 am. Why so much hurry & rush Mr. Honest & Moral?" Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.


He said the Governor had initially asked Nitish Kumar to take oath at 5 pm on Thursday.

"Why is the Governor changing his decision in the night. The swearing is taking place at 10 am instead of 5 pm. We are going to Raj Bhavan. We are going to Governor house to stage the dharna if not called for being the single largest party.

"A Governor should act as custodian of constitution, not as Centre's stooge. He can't ignore single largest party and largest pre-poll alliance," Tejashwi said.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar had gone to Raj Bhavan at midnight as half of JD-U MLAs were "in our touch", he added.

"If Nitish Ji is proud of his moral values and honesty, he would not had been in midnight rush to stake claim for government. Honest man does not fear," the RJD leader said.

In dramatic and fast-paced developments in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday evening resigned as Chief Minister, dumping the RJD and Congress to stitch a new alliance with BJP, which quickly announced support to a new government under him and said it will join it too.

Nitish Kumar ended a 20-month-long grand alliance coalition that defeated the BJP in 2015 and gave his resignation claiming he can't work in the "current circumstances" following corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav -- son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

11:01 AM




10:59 AM

10:41 AM

10:40 AM Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party and the Opposition had been aware of Nitish Kumar's "plan" to tie up with the BJP for three-four months, reported ANI.


10:33 AM

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday dubbed the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] bid to form government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as shameful, reported ANI.
 
The veteran Congress leader also asserted that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) being the single largest party in Bihar should have been invited to form the government in Bihar.


 

10:08 AM

10:04 AM

10:03 AM

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday fired a sardonic salvo on Bihar's political upheaval, reported ANI. 
 
Yadav mocked Nitish Kumar and said that the latter could not resist getting back with his former ally.



 

9:57 AM

9:57 AM

9:55 AM

9:54 AM

9:52 AM

9:47 AM

Tagging Nitish Kumar's resignation and the developments following it as pre-planned, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that they have requested Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to stall the swearing-in ceremony and give the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) a chance to prove its majority on the floor, reported news agency ANI.
 
"Each development seemed planned. It was all pre-decided. Why was everything done in such rush? His resignation, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backing him, and staking claim to form government within hours of resignation, proves it," Tejashwi said, after meeting the Governor.

9:11 AM The Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) supporters blocked the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting North Bihar with Patna, on Thursday over Nitish Kumar's resignation and his bid to form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported ANI.


 

8:36 AM Is this Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi'? The ‘Grand Alliance’ in Bihar ended on Wednesday when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar first dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and then, by late evening, looked set to lead a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the alliance partner of the Janata Dal (United) that he leads. (Read more)

