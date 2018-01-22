Parliamentary secretary was Congress' idea, AAP pays price, BJP's in a fix

The concept of a that has taken a toll on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and put Bharatiya (BJP) in a spot, was originally introduced by the way back in the 1960s, in undivided It did this by appointing the first in 1967, when it was in power in that state. What's more, it was this very party that appoint Parliamentary Secretaries (a post equivalent to state minister) in Delhi. “It was during the tenure of as chief minister (of undivided Madhya Pradesh), that senior MLA was appointed as the first parliamentary secretary,” said Virendra Pandey, who was during government in 1977. Parliamentary secretaries were earlier appointed to assist the chief minister or senior ministers. Today however, they are are appointed to compensate the loss incurred after the 91st Amendment to the Constitution, which limits the size of the Council of Ministers at the Centre and the States to no more than 15 per cent of the numbers in the Lok Sabha or the State Legislature. The erstwhile Congress-led government in had formally enacted a law that empowers the the state administration to appoint parliamentary secretaries and declare that the post is not for profit. The Act had come as a breather for the government, which has as many as 11 parliamentary secretaries. “The appointment is legal and the government has acted within the framework of the Act,” spokesperson says.

The matter is pending for final judgment in the High Court, after leaders filed a petition challenging the appointment. spokesman Mohmmad Akbar, who is one of the petitioners, said he had moved the Election Commission seeking the disqualification of 11 legislators for allegedly holding an office-of-profit. But the Governor did not take action and did not forward the complaint of the to the commission, he added. Akbar said that in 1967, the situation was different, indicating that such appointments were necessary at that time. While the is crying foul, the is in a catch-22 situation in Chhattisgarh, as it has been pushing for the disqualification of the 20 legislators in Delhi. If the Delhi decision is repeated in Chhattisgarh, the government will have to step down and it will become a minority. In the 90-member Assembly, the saffron party has 49 MLAs compared with Congress' 39. In case its 11 MLAs are disqualified, the government will be down to 38 MLAs, which is below the magic figure of 46.