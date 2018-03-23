Rajya Sabha elections 2018 voting today; SP backs BSP: Top 10 developments

Voting for the 2018 in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, commenced on Friday. Union Finance Minister is also in the fray for one of the UP Rajya Sabha seats. With the drubbing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received recently in the state bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, there is only one question hanging in the air: Can the snatch a ninth seat or will the newfound bonhomie between former arch-rivals Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party prevail? In UP, the SP and the are backing Mayawati's candidate. The SP is keen to ensure a clean vote transfer because that could ease the way to an alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against the Narendra Modi- electoral juggernaut. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is said to be supporting the Congress' candidate. In a setback for Mayawati, however, as voting got underway BSP MLA Anil Singh told news agencies that he voted for the "I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest," Singh told news agency ANI. The Rajya Sabha will have 58 vacancies in April. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been elected unanimously. Meanwhile, voting for the remaining 25 seats is being held today in six states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, both the ruling and the Opposition have had their share of anxious moments because the BJP's decision to field an extra candidate has transformed the routine election into a prestige contest. The is eyeing independents and some disgruntled elements in the SP and BSP who might be persuaded to cross-vote. In all, there are 11 candidates, including Jaitley, in the fray for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh for which polling is taking place today. The has filed 18 candidates for the biennial polls. Counting of votes will begin on Friday from 5 pm onwards. The results of the are expected to be announced the same evening. Three nominated members -- actress Rekha, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and social worker Anu Aga -- will retire in April. Here are the top 10 developments in the Rajya Sabha elections 2018 with a prestige contest in UP underway and in the fray: 1) Ram Gopal Yadav says MLAs will cross-vote in SP's favour: With the Uttar Pradesh turning into a prestige contest, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav today told news agencies that there would be no cross-voting from his party in the BJP's favour. However, Yadav claimed that MLAs would cross-vote in the SP's favour. There will be no cross-voting, but yes MLAs will cross-vote in our favour: Ram Gopal Yadav, SP #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/ArFOIH26XE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018 2) confident of winning all nine RS seats from UP: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today told news agencies that the would win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats where it has fielded candidates. "Nine more candidates will make entry to the RajyaSabha from Uttar Pradesh this time," added Maurya. will win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats where we have fielded our candidates. Nine more candidates will make entry to #RajyaSabha from #UttarPradesh this time: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/7w4IWoWFRW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018 3) turns into battle for prestige: In UP, the BJP's decision to field an extra candidate has transformed the routine Rajya Sabha election into a prestige contest, which will have ramifications for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, which can get eight candidates elected easily based on its strength in the Assembly, has raised the stakes by fielding a ninth candidate. Now, faced with the task of getting nine more votes to its extra 28 first preference votes it has, apart from those required for its eight candidates, which includes Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, it is eyeing independents and some disgruntled elements in the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party who may be persuaded to cross vote. The and its allies have 324 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly after the death of its Noorpur MLA in a road accident recently.

To secure a win in this Rajya Sabha election, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes. Arithmetically, the can easily win eight of the 10 seats and will be left with 28 surplus votes.