Rajya Sabha elections 2018 voting today; SP backs BSP: Top 10 developments

Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections 2018 in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, commenced on Friday. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also in the fray for one of the UP Rajya Sabha seats. With the drubbing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received recently in the state bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, there is only one question hanging in the air: Can the BJP snatch a ninth seat or will the newfound bonhomie between former arch-rivals Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party prevail? In UP, the SP and the Congress are backing Mayawati's candidate. The SP is keen to ensure a clean vote transfer because that could ease the way to an alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against the Narendra Modi-BJP electoral juggernaut. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is said to be supporting the Congress' candidate. In a setback for Mayawati, however, as voting got underway BSP MLA Anil Singh told news agencies that he voted for the BJP. "I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest," Singh told news agency ANI. The Rajya Sabha will have 58 vacancies in April. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been elected unanimously. Meanwhile, voting for the remaining 25 seats is being held today in six states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition have had their share of anxious moments because the BJP's decision to field an extra candidate has transformed the routine election into a prestige contest. The BJP is eyeing independents and some disgruntled elements in the SP and BSP who might be persuaded to cross-vote. In all, there are 11 candidates, including Jaitley, in the fray for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh for which polling is taking place today. The BJP has filed 18 candidates for the biennial polls. Counting of votes will begin on Friday from 5 pm onwards. The results of the Rajya Sabha polls 2018 are expected to be announced the same evening. Three nominated members -- actress Rekha, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and social worker Anu Aga -- will retire in April. Here are the top 10 developments in the Rajya Sabha elections 2018 with a prestige contest in UP underway and Arun Jaitley in the fray: 1) Ram Gopal Yadav says BJP MLAs will cross-vote in SP's favour: With the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls 2018 turning into a prestige contest, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav today told news agencies that there would be no cross-voting from his party in the BJP's favour. However, Yadav claimed that BJP MLAs would cross-vote in the SP's favour. There will be no cross-voting, but yes BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour: Ram Gopal Yadav, SP #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/ArFOIH26XE BJP will win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats where we have fielded our candidates. Nine more BJP candidates will make entry to #RajyaSabha from #UttarPradesh this time: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/7w4IWoWFRW
To secure a win in this Rajya Sabha election, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes. Arithmetically, the BJP can easily win eight of the 10 seats and will be left with 28 surplus votes."There will be contest on the ninth seat," a senior UP BJP leader said, exuding confidence that the saffron party would bag nine seats. ALSO READ: Voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats underway in UP 4) SP looks to return BSP's favour: SP has again fielded actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has 10 extra votes and would like to reciprocate the favour of one-time arch-rival Mayawati, whose Bahujan Samaj Party's support in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls helped the SP trounce the BJP. However, SP legislator from Hardoi, Nitin Agarwal, son of habitual political grasshopper Naresh Agarwal, has thrown his weight behind the BJP, soon after his father crossed over to the party. ALSO READ: UP parties keep fingers crossed ahead of Rajya Sabha polls 5) Mayawati anxious about cross-voting by BSP MLAs: With just 19 legislators, Mayawati needs 18 more votes to get her sole candidate, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, to the Rajya Sabha. The SP's nine votes, the Congress' seven, and one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal make 17 votes for her candidate. However, Mayawati's aide told news agencies that challenges of defection and cross-voting were looming large on her mind. Leaving nothing to chance, even the probability of any of her own legislators ditching the party candidate, she was reportedly set to meet them over dinner on Thursday to ensure that all was in place. Her anxiety could be real. Some SP leaders and lawmakers, including Azam Khan, his son and legislator Abdulla Azam, and even Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, did not turn up at the meeting of the party legislators called by the party chief on Wednesday. While they explained different reasons for their absence and vouched for their loyalty to the party, Akhilesh Yadav is taking no chances. He publicly showed affection and regard for Shivpal Yadav at the Wednesday dinner at a five-star hotel. ALSO READ: Nadda confident of victory in RS polls 6) SP looks for clean transfer of votes to BSP with 2019 LS polls in mind: With the stakes high in the Rajya Sabha polls 2018, the Samajwadi Party is keen to ensure a clean transfer of vote to Mayawati's candidate as this would be a big stepping stone to further parleys for a possible alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BSP, on its part, is waiting for the SP to deliver as the Gorakhpur-Phulpur 'electoral understanding' was largely arrived at keeping the Rajya Sabha polls in mind. 7) Congress throws its weight behind Mayawati: The Congress, which has just seven legislators, has pledged support to the BSP candidate. The Opposition party is also on its toes to ensure that there is no cross-voting. State party chief Raj Babbar, and party veterans Pramod Tiwari and P L Punia, are in town to ensure that the flock sticks together and that there is no breach in Opposition unity. ALSO READ: Allahabad HC bars BSP's Mukhtar Ansari from voting in RS polls 8) BJP fields 18 candidates: The BJP has fielded 18 candidates for the biennial polls. They include Anil Baluni, the national head of the BJP's media wing, from Uttarakhand, and Saroj Pandey, the BJP general secretary, from Chhattisgarh. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda has filed nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will contest from Uttar Pradesh, and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar. The BJP has also fielded Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot from Madhya Pradesh for another Rajya Sabha term. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala will contest from Gujarat. ALSO READ: Elections for 10 UP Rajya Sabha seats on Friday, Jaitley among candidates 9) Mamata Banerjee to back Congress candidate in Bengal: From the Congress, Naranbhai Rathwa and Amee Yajnik are contesting from Gujarat and Dhiraj Prasad is contesting from Jharkhand. Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Lekhram Sahu are contesting from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, respectively, while Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, Porika Bairam Naik, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi are contesting from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, respectively. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier said the Trinamool Congress would back Singhvi. Mahendra Prasad Singh and Bashistha Narain Singh are the Janata Dal (United) candidates for the polls. 10) Rajya Sabha elections 2018 voting underway: Voting is underway across the six states -- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
With agency inputs
