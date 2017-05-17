ICICI Pru, SBI Life topple LIC from the top spot

Private insurers improve loyalty scores in the metros, go up the pecking order

Private insurers improve loyalty scores in the metros, go up the pecking order

Six years since the annual loyalty survey by Kantar-IMRB was instituted, LIC has been dislodged from the top slot. After being the insurer that customers were most loyal to by a big lead over the rest, LIC has slipped to third position with SBI Life and ICICI Prudential jointly taking the number one spot according to Insurance India 2017. Interestingly, the life insurance industry commands high loyalty from customers, with stickiness growing in 2017 over 2016. Close to 80 per cent of customers said they would renew their policies with their current insurer. In contrast, the ...

Arundhuti Dasgupta & Priya Nair