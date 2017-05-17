ICICI Pru, SBI Life topple LIC from the top spot

Six years since the annual loyalty survey by Kantar-IMRB was instituted, LIC has been dislodged from the top slot. After being the insurer that customers were most loyal to by a big lead over the rest, LIC has slipped to third position with SBI Life and ICICI Prudential jointly taking the number one spot according to Insurance India 2017. Interestingly, the life insurance industry commands high loyalty from customers, with stickiness growing in 2017 over 2016. Close to 80 per cent of customers said they would renew their policies with their current insurer. In contrast, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?