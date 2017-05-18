Karti Chidambaram, no stranger to political rumbles

Neither Karti nor his father, P Chidambaram, is overly anxious about the current troubles

Controversy is no stranger to Karti Chidambaram. “People are very judgmental about me. They have an opinion because of my last name. The negativity about those in public life, in particular, the accusatory muck-throwing nature of politics disappoints me,” he told Business Standard in 2012. That was about the time the social media was full of tattle about him, with charges of insider trading being tossed around recklessly. Karti did the only thing he knew. He sought the assistance of the law. He started legal proceedings against one of those people who had made ...

Aditi Phadnis