Chinese brands crushing it: Xiaomi India sales ride high on smartphone wave

India saw a record high 109.1 million smartphones shipped in 2016 – up from 102.7 million in 2015 – as consumers continued their rapid changeover from flip phones to smartphones, shows data from IDC.



However, those old flip phones outshone smartphones, with 136.1 million shipped last year. That defied analysts’ predictions that 2016 would be the year smartphones took over.



This is the final standing:



1st: Samsung, 24.8 percent share of new shipments

2nd: and Motorola, 14.8 percent

3rd: Micromax, 8.8 percent

4th: Reliance Jio, 7.1 percent

5th: Xiaomi, 6.6 percent



India’s cannot be entirely satisfied with its podium position as it registered the largest year-on-year drop in shipments among the leading phone makers, causing it to fall from 2015’s second spot. Reliance Jio, meanwhile, had a strong year on the back of the telco rolling out India’s first truly nationwide 4G network.



Chinese brands crushing it



Xiaomi’s debut in India’s top five – thanks to a 119 percent surge from the year prior – points to what’s set to be the biggest trend in smartphones in the nation the rest of this year: Chinese brands.



Indeed, India’s holiday quarter saw Chinese brands take up all the top five behind Samsung, according to IDC (Xiaomi, Lenovo/Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, in descending order). This time next year, we could be looking at zero Indian brands on the leaderboard.





