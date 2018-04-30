Detel D1 Boom Review: Low-budget feature phone with SOS features for Rs 699

Detel, a home-grown brand known for its economical offerings, recently launched the D1 Boom, along with D4 Prime, D120 and D500 devices. These phones feature a panic button, which activates and sends an SOS message to police authorities and connects call to emergency number 112.

Priced at Rs 699, the D1 Boom is touted as one of the cheapest feature phones with a It is also the loudest and has the ability to record calls, which makes it an interesting proposition in ultra-affordable feature phones segment.

The key feature of the phone is its panic button, housed in numeric key 5. On a short press, the numeric key 5 works as other alpha-numeric keys. However, a long press activates the SOS panic mode and make five calls to the emergency number 112, followed by 5 SMSes sent to police authorities and another 3 to family and friends.

For a feature phone, the D1 comes stuffed with a lot of utility tools. The dual-SIM phone boasts dual standby and features a microSD card slot, auto function, VGA camera at the back and FM with a recording function. The phone is powered by a 1,600mAh battery, which keeps the phone going for more than 2 days and gfives it a solid standby time of 15 days.

For a feature phone, the D1 Boom is an interesting proposition with and SOS features. The phone is durable and has a distinct looks. However, it looks like a cloned version of Chinese feature phones, so it might not catch fancy of someone looking for a Nokia or Samsung device.

Overall, if looks are not much of a concern, the phone is worth every penny.