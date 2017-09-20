JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Google likely to launch new Pixelbook starting at $1,199
Business Standard

LG Q6+ with FullVision screen launched at Rs 17,990: Know features, specs

The phone will go on sale starting September 20 through retail outlets across the country

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

LG Q6+
LG Q6+

LG Electronics on September 20 launched the ‘LG Q6+’, a premium smartphone in LG Q-series, at Rs 17,990. The smartphone features 18:9 screen for enhanced multitasking, facial recognition for device safety and security and military grade aluminium build for durability. The phone will go on sale starting September 20 through retail outlets.

The LG Q6+ sports 5.5-inch fullHD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio screen, dubbed as FullVision. The FullVision screen feature in LG Q6+ is adopted from the flagship LG G6, which was the first LG phone to sport FullVision screen. With LG Q6+, the company is also offering one-time free screen replacement within six months.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. On camera front, the LG Q6+ boasts a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5 MP wide-angle selfie camera. 

The device houses 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box.

Here are the key features and specifications of the LG Q6+

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
 
Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

Memory: 4GB
 
Storage: 64GB

Camera: Rear 13 MP, front 5MP wide-angle

Battery: 3,000 mAh (sealed)

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Dimensions: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm

Weight: 149g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB Type-B 2.0

Colours: Astro Black & Ice Platinum

Other: Face Recognition / Google Assistant / Square Camera / Steady Record / FM Radio
First Published: Wed, September 20 2017. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements