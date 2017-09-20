LG Q6+ with FullVision screen launched at Rs 17,990: Know features, specs

LG Electronics on September 20 launched the ‘LG Q6+’, a premium smartphone in LG Q-series, at Rs 17,990. The smartphone features 18:9 screen for enhanced multitasking, facial recognition for device safety and security and military grade aluminium build for durability. The phone will go on sale starting September 20 through retail outlets.

The sports 5.5-inch fullHD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio screen, dubbed as FullVision. The FullVision screen feature in is adopted from the flagship LG G6, which was the first LG phone to sport FullVision screen. With LG Q6+, the company is also offering one-time free screen replacement within six months.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. On camera front, the boasts a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5 MP wide-angle selfie camera.

The device houses 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box.

Here are the key features and specifications of the LG Q6+

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435



Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)



Memory: 4GB



Storage: 64GB



Camera: Rear 13 MP, front 5MP wide-angle



Battery: 3,000 mAh (sealed)



Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat



Dimensions: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm



Weight: 149g



Network: LTE / 3G / 2G



Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB Type-B 2.0



Colours: Astro Black & Ice Platinum



Other: Face Recognition / Google Assistant / Square Camera / Steady Record / FM Radio