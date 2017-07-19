Need a smartphone with long battery life? Here are best available options

From voice calls to text communication and gaming, and from ordering food to banking and bill payments, your smartphone these days have become your one-stop shop for many important things in life. Now, imagine you need to do an urgent transaction or make a crucial call and the battery
of your phone runs out. Ouch! That hurts – what’s a smartphone without battery?
And what’s the point of having a one-stop shop if it downs the shutters just when you need it the most?
Most of us have faced such situations. If you have also been left hankering for a charger to complete an important work on your smartphone, you might like to dump your present handset in favour of one with a really long battery
life. But what are the best options?
Business Standard tested a number of handsets to bring you a ready list of budget smartphones
with exceptional battery
life. Here are the top five:
#1. Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Lenovo-backed Motorola recently launched the fourth iteration of its ultra-affordable battery-centric Moto E4 smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery
that works for more than a day even on heavy usage. The device comes bundled with a 10W Rapid Charger that replenishes the battery
power really quickly, making the Moto E4 Plus
our best pick among budget smartphones
with bigger batteries.
#2. Asus Zenfone 3 Max
The Asus Zenfone Max series is dedicated to battery-centric smartphones
that also use Asus-patented reverse-charging technology
to work as powerbanks for charging other devices.
The Zenfone 3 Max houses a 4,100 mAh battery, assisted with the Asus PowerMaster technology
to assure quick charging, extended usage time and enhanced battery
life. Particularly with its reverse-charging feature to charge other phones, this smartphone is the second-best on this list.
#3. Nubia N2
ZTE-backed Nubia recently launched its battery-centric N2 smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Nubia N2 is one of the better smartphones
offering many rich features in a budget product. The device has a 5.5-inch OLED screen, 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera and 16 MP front camera. All these features, combined with a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery, assisted with Nubia NeoPower battery
management suite, make the Nubia N2 a real deal.
The latest budget offering from the stable of Xiaomi, the Redmi
4 houses a 4,100 mAh battery.
The smartphone works for two days straight even on heavy usage. Its efficient processor and screen, which reduce the load on battery
and enhance performance a great deal, make the smartphone a bang-for-the-buck product.
#5. Moto C Plus
The Moto C Plus, a budget offering from Motorola, has a huge 4,000 mAh battery.
Features Android Nougat out of the box, the smartphone was launched in India recently. Considering that it is a budget offering with a battery
much bigger than peers in the segment, the Moto C Plus is definitely a product worth mentioning on this list.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU