Nokia 6 registration begins on Amazon India; to go on sale from August 23

Smartphone enthusiasts waiting for Nokia 6, a premium smartphone in the current line-up of the Nokia devices, can now register on for the sale of device that will begin on August 23.

The was launched in India on June 14 along with the much-awaited and smartphones. Finnish telecom firm HMD Global, which manufactures and markets Nokia handsets, priced the trio of smartphones very competitively and pushed the sales of and through offline retail channels. is the only smartphone that will go on sale online through Amazon.

The features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen of 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is crafted from a single block of 6,000 series aluminium. The device comes in four colours options -- matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor that features Adreno 505 graphics processor.

The smartphone features 32 GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM. The storage can further be expanded to up to 128 GB using microSD card. In terms of camera, the device sports a 16 megapixel (MP) rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE capabilities, a 3,000 mAh battery, dual speakers and near field communication (NFC).