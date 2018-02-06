Nokia 7 Plus leaks: Device said to sport dual-camera set-up, 18:9 screen

HMD Global, the company behind resurrecting the brand, is reportedly working on a smartphone with the futuristic 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The smartphone, dubbed 7 Plus, would feature a dual-camera set-up on its back. The 7 Plus is going to be the first smartphone from the stable of to follow the ultra-wide aspect ratio screen, which has been trending in the global smartphone space since last year. In terms of features and specifications, a photo post on Chinese social media portal reported that the phone would sport a 6-inch screen. The screen would have Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches and accidental falls.

It is also expected to feature a metallic build. The smartphone could run on Android Oreo, powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD.