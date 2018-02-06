Nokia 7 Plus leaks: Device said to sport dual-camera set-up, 18:9 screen

HMD Global, the company behind resurrecting the Nokia brand, is reportedly working on a smartphone with the futuristic 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The smartphone, dubbed Nokia 7 Plus, would feature a dual-camera set-up on its back. The Nokia 7 Plus is going to be the first smartphone from the stable of HMD Global to follow the ultra-wide aspect ratio screen, which has been trending in the global smartphone space since last year. In terms of features and specifications, a photo post on Chinese social media portal Baidu reported that the phone would sport a 6-inch screen. The screen would have Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches and accidental falls.
It is also expected to feature a metallic build. The smartphone could run on Android Oreo, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD.Nokia 7 Plus Photo: Baidu In terms of imaging, the Nokia 7 Plus is reported to sport a dual-camera set-up utilising a wide 12-megapixel lens coupled with 13 MP telephoto lens. The cameras are also expected to feature Zeiss lenses. The Nokia 7 Plus could be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress, scheduled for February 26 in Barcelona.
