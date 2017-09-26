JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Apple replaces Bing with Google for Siri and Spotlight web searches

Instagram now has over 2 million monthly active advertisers
Business Standard

Nokia 8 with dual camera set-up, Carl Zeiss optics launched at Rs 36,999

The smartphone goes on sale starting October 14 on Amazon India and at offline retail stores

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Nokia 8 launch in India
Nokia 8

HMD Global, the Finnishcompany behind the next-generation Nokia smartphones, on September 26 launched the flagship Nokia 8 in India at Rs 36,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 14 on Amazon India and at offline retail stores.

HMD Global resurrected the Nokia brand by launching the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 -- the the first batch of Nokia-branded smartphone devices to run on the Android ecosystem. However, there was an absence of a flagship product in the range, somewhat restricting the scope.

The Nokia 8 is the first premium flagship device from the stable of HMD Global offering top-of-the-line specifications, coupled with exclusive features reminiscent of Nokia’s heyday.

The Nokia 8 is powered by Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 835 processor, with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. There is a dual camera setup on the back that utilises Carl Zeiss optics and OZO audio solution technology, which allows the phone to capture crisp and clear sound. The Nokia 8 is the first smartphone capable of using both the selfie camera and rear camera while going live on Facebook or YouTube, allowing the user to share the best on both sides.

The metallic smartphone sports a 5.3-inch QHD screen protected by a curved Gorilla Glass, which seamlessly curves inside the metallic frame of the device. There is a fingerprint scanner placed under the capacitive home button that accentuates the overall front design language.

The Nokia 8 is a small step that highlights the future of Nokia-branded smartphones. With dual camera setup coupled with OZO audio and Carl Zeiss optics, the smartphone delivers on different prepositions than what the competitors are offering. The smartphone has all the ingredients of a premium flagship device and some more.
First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements