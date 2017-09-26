HMD Global, the Finnishcompany behind the next-generation smartphones, on September 26 launched the flagship 8 in India at Rs 36,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 14 on Amazon India and at offline retail stores.

HMD Global resurrected the brand by launching the 6, 5 and 3 -- the the first batch of Nokia-branded smartphone devices to run on the Android ecosystem. However, there was an absence of a flagship product in the range, somewhat restricting the scope.

The 8 is the first premium flagship device from the stable of HMD Global offering top-of-the-line specifications, coupled with exclusive features reminiscent of Nokia’s heyday.

The 8 is powered by Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 835 processor, with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. There is a dual camera setup on the back that utilises Carl Zeiss optics and OZO audio solution technology, which allows the phone to capture crisp and clear sound. The 8 is the first smartphone capable of using both the selfie camera and rear camera while going live on Facebook or YouTube, allowing the user to share the best on both sides.

The metallic smartphone sports a 5.3-inch QHD screen protected by a curved Gorilla Glass, which seamlessly curves inside the metallic frame of the device. There is a fingerprint scanner placed under the capacitive home button that accentuates the overall front design language.

The 8 is a small step that highlights the future of Nokia-branded smartphones. With dual camera setup coupled with OZO audio and Carl Zeiss optics, the smartphone delivers on different prepositions than what the competitors are offering. The smartphone has all the ingredients of a premium flagship device and some more.