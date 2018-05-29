Vivo X21 India launch at 12:30 PM: Watch live stream, know specs, features

Vivo, a Chinese mobile phone brand, was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to launch consumer-ready notch screen-based smartphone the Vivo V9 in India. Now, in another first, the company is gearing up to launch an in-screen fingerprint sensor-based device the X21. The smartphone will be Flipkart-exclusive and will go on sale starting May 29.

The X21 is a flagship smartphone with top of the line specifications. The phone sports a vivid fullHD+ super AMOLED 6.28-inch notch-based screen, which has an embedded fingerprint sensor at the lower bottom. The phone boasts premium glass-metal-glass sandwich design, which is in-line with other premium offerings.

Powering the smartphone is a rather modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with mammoth 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB using microSD card.

The dual-SIM smartphone boots Android Oreo out of the box covered under company’s customised skin called as the Funtouch OS 4.0. The phone takes its power from 3,200 mAh battery, which supports quick charging. However, instead of USB type-C, the phone uses a microUSB port for charging and data transfers.

In terms of imaging, the X21 sports a dual camera set-up on the back that featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 5MP secondary lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera. Both the front and back camera boasts dual pixel for enhanced colour reproduction and low noise in low light conditions. Vivo X21 launch live stream