Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch event scheduled for March 27; here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone X: From price to design, how they compare
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S leak
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Photo: Weibo

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its next-iteration bezel-less smartphone. Dubbed the Mi Mix 2S, the all-screen smartphone is expected to be unveiled on March 27 in China. Xiaomi has an advantage in the bezel-less smartphone segment. The company was among the first to design all-screen devices when it brought the Mi Mix. As a concept, the device had its pros and cons.

However, its all-screen design with a 6.4-inch screen covered almost the entire front. The Mi Mix 2, the second-generation bezel-less smartphone of Xiaomi built on the blueprint of the Mi Mix concept, managed to address the grey areas of the original. However, it was also not completely all-screen device and had a small chin at the bottom to house the front camera. But the equation might change for Xiaomi this year as the company is set to unveil the next-generation Mi Mix smartphone. Touted as the Mi Mix 2S, the smartphone is expected to be the first true bezel-less smartphone, with a small notch on top right to accommodate the front camera.

The phone would boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC); this was confirmed by the company spokesperson on social media.

First Published: Mon, February 26 2018. 12:06 IST

