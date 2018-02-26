Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch event scheduled for March 27; here's what to expect

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its next-iteration Dubbed the Mi Mix 2S, the all-screen smartphone is expected to be unveiled on March 27 in China. has an advantage in the segment. The company was among the first to design all-screen devices when it brought the Mi Mix. As a concept, the device had its pros and cons. However, its all-screen design with a 6.4-inch screen covered almost the entire front.

The Mi Mix 2, the second-generation of built on the blueprint of the Mi Mix concept, managed to address the grey areas of the original. However, it was also not completely all-screen device and had a small chin at the bottom to house the front camera.

But the equation might change for this year as the company is set to unveil the next-generation Touted as the Mi Mix 2S, the smartphone is expected to be the first true bezel-less smartphone, with a small notch on top right to accommodate the front camera.

will use the next generation flagship processor Snapdragon 845. Launching on March 27th! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XoOdmmcDO2 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) February 25, 2018

The phone would boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC); this was confirmed by the company spokesperson on social media.