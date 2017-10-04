JUST IN
Xiaomi Redmi 5A would be a minor upgrade over Redmi 4A: Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Image render of Redmi 5A
Image render of Redmi 5A Photo: Slash Leaks

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring the next iteration of its entry-level Redmi smartphone, dubbed ‘Redmi 5A’. The smartphone is expected to come with updated specifications and design over the Redmi 4A, which is currently the latest budget-friendly Redmi device from Xiaomi's stable.

Recently, the specifications and image renders surfaced on Twitter leaked by a technology insider portal Slash Leaks.

According to the speculated specifications and features, the Redmi 5A is expected to sport a metallic build similar to the Redmi 4, and a 5-inch HD (1280x720) screen with three capacitive buttons below it.

The Redmi 5A is speculated to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC coupled with 2/3 GB RAM and 16/32 GB storage. The phone would run Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 9 theme on the top.

In terms of camera, the leak suggests that the upcoming budget smartphone would use a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5-MP selfie camera.
First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 14:19 IST

