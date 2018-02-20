Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Quite a performer, let down by a premium price tag

Xiaomi, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, seems to be in no mood to slow down. The company continues to up beat the affordable mobile phone segment of price conscious Indian smartphone market with value for money devices. The latest in store is the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which made a global debut with the India launch on February 14. The smartphone has a modern design, powerful processor, iPhone X-inspired dual camera set-up, mammoth battery and a price tag of Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 for 64GB/4GB and 64G/6GB variants, respectively. The Note 5 Pro does bring substantial upgrades over the predecessor – the Note 4. But, does it stand true on company’s value for money preposition? Business Standard reviewed the Note 5 Pro to test its overall performance and here are the observations: Design The is a mixed bag of good and no so good features. The smartphone sports tall stance with narrow width due to 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The front is covered with glass, curved from the sides, that blends seamlessly in the chassis. The back side, on the other hand, looks like a Chinese-cloned version of iPhone X. Not that the Note 5 Pro has a glass built of iPhone X, but the dual-camera set-up placed vertically is too prominent and it has striking resemblance with iPhone X camera module – it does have a camera bump too. In terms of usability, the phone feels heavy but has better ergonomics due to tall stance that makes it easy to hold and comfortable to carry in pocket or pouch. However, because of ultra-wide display, the phone is impossible to operate using one hand. Display The sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, covered with Gorilla Glass of unspecified version. The screen, though an IPS unit, lacks both the maximum brightness levels and vividness. The Gorilla Glass on top of screen is reflective in nature that hampers the sunlight legibility. On the positive side, the rounded corners of the screen look better than pointed edges and the curved sides of the glass are easy to operate. There is no shift in colours when looked from angles and the slim side bezels leave enough space to hold the device without accidently touching the screen area – something common in next-generation bezel-less smartphones. Camera The features a dual-camera set-up on the back. It uses a 12-megapixel sensor sourced from Sony in combination with a 5 MP sensor sourced from Samsung together to deliver refined performance. Unlike the Mi A1, which is also a Xiaomi’s budget dual-camera device, the secondary camera in Note 5 Pro is not telephoto lens. Therefore, the 2x zooming capabilities are missing. On the positive side, the portrait mode is still there powered by some sort of artificial intelligence. The portraits shots come out satisfactory in all light conditions but not as clean as that of Mi A1 in good day light conditions.

On the front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera assisted with LED flash. The front camera also features portrait mode, which utilises company’s AI algorithms to create the bokeh effect for artificial blurs. The front camera is a performer in its segment.

Performance and Battery

The is a first global device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is an octa-core SoC built on 14 nanometre (NM) process. It boots Xiaomi’s Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, which offers a lot of scope for customisations.

The Note 5 Pro performs consistently with no sign of lag or stutter anywhere. The UI looks neat and the phone handles power intensive apps without breaking sweat. The phone keeps the thermals in control while using power intensive tasks for extended hours. It does get warm but not so much to make phone unstable. Multitasking is enabled by default in MIUI 9 and it works well in 5.99-inch screen estate. Call quality is satisfactory and network reception is top-notch.

Importantly, the phone continues to work for almost one full day. A 4,000 mAh battery in Note 5 Pro is good 100 mAh less than Note 4, yet it manages to deliver almost the same on-battery time or even better. The phone takes more than one and half hour to replenish battery from zero to 100 per cent. Multimedia playback, especially online video streaming apps, drains the battery much faster.

Verdict

In 2017, the Redmi Note 4 had no real competitor that could match its prowess in the price segment it was launched. However, the affordable smartphone game has turned a lot interesting this year. The Note 5 Pro would face tough competition from Huawei Honor smartphones – Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 9i. The Honor-branded smartphone offer better design, enhanced operating system and powerful innards compared to Note 5 Pro.

At Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the seems a little overpriced. The would have made sense if it was launched as the only successor of the Redmi Note 4 at the price of the Redmi Note 5. However, for enthusiasts, the phone has no downside to it and it is a performer that ticks almost all the right boxes.