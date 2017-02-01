Budget 2017 will focus on needs of poor, make India self-sufficient: BJP

Confident that the Union and the Railway will make the nation self-sufficient, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted that government's decision to present both the Union and the Railway together is astute.

Speaking to ANI here, Kolkata State chief Rahul Sinha further pointed out some of the features to look out for in the upcoming Budget.

"The budget, which will focus on the needs of the common people, will help in the economic progression of the country", he said.

He added, "The Budget will also take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fight against corruption and black money".

Further commenting on the TMC's boycott of Budget to attend 'Saraswati pooja', Sinha said the has been most adversely-affected party from the demonetisation move and is mind-boggled right now.

Appealing to the party to let go of this boycott, he said, "the 'Saraswati Pooja' reason is a mere excuse and the members should attend the Budget".

On Monday, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a statement saying that they will not be present in Parliament for the first two days of Budget session. Citing their protest against demonetisation as the reason, leaders Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dinesh Trivedi issued the statement.

The also did not attend the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday evening ahead of the Budget session of Parliament beginning Tuesday. However some leaders cited the reason to because of Saraswati Puja which is a big day in Bengal.

With 2017 going down in history as the year when the Rail Budget was subsumed in the General Budget, all eyes are set on the Budget Session scheduled to take place today.