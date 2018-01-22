Budget 2018: Rs 30 bn for 1.2 mn CCTVs in all 11,000 trains, 8,500 stations

In its endeavour to provide a safe and secure travel experience to passengers, India Railways is pitching for the procurement of about 1.2 million CCTV cameras to ensure state-of-the-art in all trains and stations across the country.

The Railways will make a provision of around Rs 30 billion (Rs 3,000 crore) in its for 2018-19 to install CCTV systems in all 11,000 trains — including premier and suburban services — and all the 8,500 stations in the Indian rail network, to provide safety and security at rail premises.

As per the plan, while each will have eight CCTV cameras covering the entry gates, aisle and vestibules, all crucial points at stations will have the systems.



Currently, there are about 395 stations and about 50 trains that are equipped with CCTV systems.

"All mail/express and premier trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and local passenger services, will be equipped with the modern in the next two years," said a senior

Railways is exploring various options to fund the installation of the CCTV and may even raise resources from the market if needed.

Given the increased number of derailments last year, the this time is slated to give top priority to safety and prevention of accidents — followed by improving passenger amenities to make the journey pleasant.

would roll out the details of provision for strengthening safety mechanism in train operations in his 2018-19.

Elimination of 4,943 unmanned level-crossings, replacement of all old tracks and strengthening of the remaining tracks are among other safety-related proposals that will be highlighted in the

Besides track defects, unmanned level-crossings are among the reasons for a maximum number train accidents.

It has been decided to eliminate all unmanned level crossings by 2020, the said.