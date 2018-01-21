Budget 2018 to be historical; Railways' capital investment to triple: Goyal

Union Minister said on Saturday that the upcoming 2018 would be historical for and capital investment plans were expected to increase by three times.

"The capital investment plans of the Indian are expected to almost triple between 2013-14, the last year of the Congress government, and 2018-19, the last year of the first term of our government. The upcoming will (be) historical for Railway," Goyal told ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi and his government have been committed to development. The first four Budgets had also focused on the rapid development of the country. This will be no different, it will focus on the well being of the people of India... every section of people of India. It will be focused on development, good governance," said Goyal.

Goyal also said that the Mumbai local train would soon be revamped and all issues would be solved in the coming five years.

"I am a Mumbaikar myself. I totally understand the expectations of Mumbaikars from Budget and my dream would be to provide best facilities to them. Our experiment of AC local train was a great success. Forty-seven more AC local trains have been ordered. To develop the Suburban Mumbai Railways is our dream, passion," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, as part of the ritual, Finance Minister performed the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, commencing on January 29.