Rs 72.38 a litre: Petrol prices hit highest level since Modi came to power

prices on Tuesday hit the highest level since the BJP government came to power in 2014, and touched a record high of Rs 63.20 a litre, prompting the ministry to seek a cut in duty.



price rose to Rs 72.38 per litre in Delhi, highest since March 2014, according to daily fuel price list of state-owned firms.



Rates have risen by Rs 3.31 per litre since mid-December. In Mumbai, prices have crossed Rs 80-mark - costliest in the country.



is being sold at Rs 67.30 in Mumbai, where the local sales tax or VAT rates are higher.



Since mid-December, rates have jumped Rs 4.86 a litre, according to companies.



The spurt in rates, caused by the rally in international prices, has led to the ministry asking the for a cut in duty in the 2018-19, to be presented in Parliament next week.



The reduction sought is part of the pre- memorandum submitted by the ministry for the consideration of Arun Jaitley, officials said.



Secretary K D Tripathi had yesterday stated that the ministry has forwarded a set of recommendation it had received from the industry. He, however, refused to give details.



The central government levies Rs 19.48 per litre duty on and Rs 15.33 on



VAT on in is Rs 15.39 per litre while on it is Rs 9.32.



Brent and Intermediate crude — two of the most-traded benchmark, today rose to $69.41 per barrel and $63.99 respectively. Brent is not far off the January 15 three-year high of $70.37 a barrel. WTI had hit its highest since December 2014, on January 16 at $64.89 a barrel.



The rally in prices has renewed calls to the government to cut duty to cushion the burden on common man, the officials said.



The BJP-led NDA government had raised duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global prices fell, but cut the tax only once in October last year by Rs 2 per litre.



The duty in October 2017 was cut when price had reached Rs 70.88 per litre in and was priced at Rs 59.14.



Because of the duty cut, prices had on October 4, 2017, come down to Rs 56.89 and to Rs 68.38. However, a subsequent rally has wiped away all the gains and prices have touched new highs.



The October 2017 duty cut cost the government Rs 260 billion (Rs 26,000 crore) in annual revenue and about Rs 130 billion (Rs 13,000 crore) during the remaining part of the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2018.



The government had between November 2014 and January 2016 raised duty on and on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global prices.



In all, duty on was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months which helped the government's mop-up to more than double to Rs 2,420 billion (Rs 2,42,000 crore) in 2016-17 from Rs 990 billion (Rs 99,000 crore) in 2014-15.



State-owned companies in June last year dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost. Rates during the first fortnight starting June 16 dropped but have been on the rise since July 4.



Since then prices are revised on daily basis. Today, the price of went up by 15 paise per litre and that of by 19 paise.